Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Lodha Developers Q2FY26 results: Profit surges 84% to ₹778.7 crore

Lodha Developers Q2FY26 results: Profit surges 84% to ₹778.7 crore

Mumbai based realty major on track to deliver full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Lodha’s collections during the same period stood at Rs 3,480 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y. | Photo: Shutterstock
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lodha Developers’ profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) grew about 84.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 778.7 crore. The profit growth is on the back of revenue growth, “significant operating and financial leverage”, the company said.
 
Lodha’s revenue (from operations) increased 44.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,798.5 crore. The revenue topped the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 3,158.7 crore. Meanwhile, the profit also beat the estimate of Rs 547.6 crore.
 
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 1,310 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its Ebitda margin stood at 34.4 per cent.
 
Earlier, the company reported pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y, amid limited launches in what is typically considered a muted quarter for realty due to monsoons and the inauspicious Shraddh period. This was the company’s best-ever Q2 in terms of pre-sales.
 
Lodha’s collections during the same period stood at Rs 3,480 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
During the quarter under review, Lodha added one new project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,300 crore to its portfolio in Q2FY26. With this, the company achieved its full-year business guidance of Rs 25,000 crore in H1FY26 itself. It further has a robust business addition pipeline. In Q1FY26, the company added five new projects across the MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru with a GDV of Rs 22,700 crore.
 
Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Lodha Developers, said, “We find strong market momentum with continuing strength in walk-ins and conversions. Our non-launch weekly sales are now approaching Rs 300 crore per week, showcasing the strength of our well-diversified spread of projects. With significant launches planned in H2, following the resolution of the environmental clearance process by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in August, we are on track to deliver our full-year pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.”
 
In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), Lodha recorded pre-sales of Rs 9,020 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections for the same period stood at Rs 5,760 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
“Low home ownership levels, rising household incomes, low mortgage rates, and improving affordability have created an unprecedented opportunity for organised, branded developers like us. At Lodha, we see these trends not just as favourable market dynamics but as the foundation of our long-term strategy. Our focus on design excellence, superior execution, and customer-centricity positions us to capture this demand and deliver sustainable top-line growth of 20 per cent year after year,” Lodha added.
 
In H1FY26, the company’s revenue grew 33.22 per cent to Rs 7,290.2 crore, while its profit grew 62.92 per cent to Rs 1,463.4 crore.
 
Additionally, the company’s net debt as of September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 5,370 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.25x, below its ceiling of 0.5x.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew 8.8 per cent, while its profit grew 15.4 per cent.
 
During the quarter, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 30,000 crore with the government of Maharashtra for setting up a data centre park in Palava, a planned urban township near Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3%

Cipla Q2 results: Profit rises 4%, revenue hits record ₹7,589 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹855 crore

Union Bank Q2 profit dips 10% on lower core income, loan recoveries

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

Topics :Company ResultsLodhas DevelopersQ2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story