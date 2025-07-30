Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q1 net profit more than doubles to ₹192 crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHH) net profit increased over twofold to ₹192 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on higher advertising investment in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations was largely flat at ₹937 crore in the quarter ended June. Its advertising expenses were down 55.3 per cent in the at ₹69 crore.

Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) rose 118 per cent to ₹274 crore in the same quarter.

“Despite the continually challenging operating environment, our team came together to execute our integrated growth strategy — a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation,” said V Kumar, managing director, PGHH. He added, “We remain committed to this strategy, which is aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”