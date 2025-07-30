State-run Power Grid Corporation reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, primarily due to an increase in total expenses.

The company posted a net profit of ₹3,630.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a 2.5 per cent drop from ₹3,723.92 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Despite the dip in profit, total income rose to ₹11,444.42 crore, compared to ₹11,279.59 crore a year earlier. Total expenses climbed to ₹7,114.23 crore from ₹6,643.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Board approves higher borrowing

PowerGrid’s Board has approved raising its borrowing limit for FY26 from ₹16,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore. The funds will be sourced from various channels, including private placement of non-convertible debentures, according to a Press Trust of India report.

For FY27, the Board also cleared a fundraising plan of up to ₹30,000 crore through domestic bonds or other routes, in one or more tranches. Green light for project participation The Board gave in-principle approval for PowerGrid to participate in up to two tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) projects along with POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), at a combined estimated cost of ₹500 crore. It also approved the sale of PowerGrid’s entire equity in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Ltd, a joint venture with India Grid Trust. The company received approval to form new joint ventures with the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to develop cross-border transmission infrastructure between India and Nepal.