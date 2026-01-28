Tata Motors jumps 4%, hits new high a day ahead of Q3 results

Tata Motors share price today

Shares of Tata Motors (formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles) hit a new high of ₹460.20, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade ahead of the December 2025 quarter results (Q3FY26).

The stock price of the Tata Group commercial vehicle company surpassed its previous high of ₹456.40 touched on January 23, 2026. Since its listing, the market price of Tata Motors has zoomed 40 per cent from a level of ₹327.65 on November 12, 2025.

Tata Motors Q3 results on Thursday

Tata Motors on January 12, 2026 informed that a meeting of the board of directors of Tata Motors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results and unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors registered double-digit sales growth in Q3FY26, powered by a strong rebound in construction and mining activity post the extended monsoon, along with sustained demand from core sectors and auto logistics.

Continued strength in small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and Pickups further amplified performance, resulting in wholesales of 1,15,577 units, with 21 per cent year-on-year growth over Q3FY25 and 22 per cent sequential growth over Q2FY26.

Tata Motors outlook

Going forward, the management of Tata Motors expects demand to strengthen in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) across most commercial vehicle segments. Key drivers in 2026 will include the government’s sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry.

ALSO READ | Here's why Fino Payments Bank share price rallied 9% in trade today With an optimised portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, Tata Motors is well-poised to unlock demand across segments, paving the way for continued success, the management said.

Brokerages view on Tata Motors

As India’s market leader in Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV), Tata Motors is a direct beneficiary of sustained infrastructure spending, mining activity, and road-led logistics growth. Industry tailwinds such as rise in freight rates, better fleet profitability, scrappage policy and high fleet age led replacement demand bode well for Tata Motors amidst its target to regain 40 per cent market share and expanding margins into the teens, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

Post demerger Tata Motors is supported by structurally improved profitability, strong FCF & superior ROCE profile. Leadership in MHCV space & demand tailwinds further strengthen the investment case with incremental upside from exports. The brokerage firm assigned 'BUY' rating on the stock and values it at ₹500 on SOTP basis (13x EV/EBITDA on FY28E, 1x P/B on long term investments).

With the business downcycle playing out well through six quarters (Apr 2024 to Jul 2025), the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut in September 2025 has sharply improved small transporters’ business economics, thereby triggering a business cycle revival for new truck demand.

GST cut savings in the cost of tyres, lubricants and spare parts, analysts at InCred Equities believe, can help boost small truck transporters’ cash flow and vehicle price drop to yield lower payback benefit, as it will be retained in the reverse charge mechanism of the GST regime. Medium-term drivers like easing interest rates and improving Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to help sustain demand recovery till FY28F, the brokerage firm has assigned an 'ADD' rating to the stock with a target price of ₹513. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.