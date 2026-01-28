TVS Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 48.6% to ₹841.3 cr, sales up 27%

The company attributed the growth to a record surge in sales and improved margins.

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 48.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹841.3 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's profit stood at ₹566.03 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit grew 5.8 per cent from ₹795.48 crore.