Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 48.6% to ₹841.3 cr, sales up 27%

TVS Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 48.6% to ₹841.3 cr, sales up 27%

TVS Motor's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 33.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,755.52 crore, from ₹11,034.88 crore in Q3FY25

TVS Motor company

Photo: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 48.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹841.3 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's profit stood at ₹566.03 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit grew 5.8 per cent from ₹795.48 crore. 
The company attributed the growth to a record surge in sales and improved margins.
 
Homegrown automobile major's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 33.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,755.52 crore, from ₹11,034.88 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹14,051.22 crore.
 

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among 127 firms

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller Q3FY26: Profit rises 28% to ₹190 cr on strong festive demand

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's Q3 FY26 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,286 crore

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q3FY26 results: Loss narrows to ₹5,286 cr, Arpu rises 7.3%

Topics : TVS Motor Company TVS Motor TVS Motor sales Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance