Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows positive start for India; Asia up on US-China trade talk
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets are poised for a strong start following the understanding between India and Pakistan, while trade talks between the US and China add to the momentum
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 12, 2025: With the understanding between India and Pakistan holding up despite violations within a few hours of the announcement on Saturday, May 7, Indian stock markets are likely to breathe a sigh of relief. They will be driven by fourth quarter results, apart from negotiations for a trade deal between China and the US over the weekend, among other global market cues.
In that backdrop, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,575, around 500 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
In other news, a trade deal with India may take time as a long list of tariff lines need to be negotiated, the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg Podcasts on Saturday. READ MORE
Meanwhile, London-based Vivek Paul, head of portfolio research at BlackRock Investment Institute, tells Business Standard that while gold remains a useful portfolio diversifier in the current environment, investors should weigh any major moves carefully. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb on US-China trade talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Monday amid optimism that trade tensions between the US and China could reduce following discusssions in Switzerland over the weekend.
Both countries have alluded to a positive conclusion of the high-stakes trade talks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.18 per cent and the broader Topix climbed 0.046 per cent higher.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.56 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.50 per cent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.36 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.96 per cent and the CSI 300 was higher by 0.86 per cent.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures climb as White House announces trade deal with China
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks declined on Friday, with the Dow Jones dragging 0.29 per cent to close at 41,249.38, the S&P 500 pulling back 0.07 per cent to end at 5,659.91, and the Nasdaq Composite ending flat at 17,928.92.
Meanwhile, futures jumped as investors awaited further details on the trade deal between the US and China.
Dow futures were higher by 1.01 per cent, S&P 500 futures were aehad by 1.36 per cent, and Nasdaq futures were higher by 1.88 per cent.
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
