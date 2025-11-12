Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

The company saw its total income falling to Rs 6,309.48 crore, from Rs 7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25

reliance infrastructures rinfra
Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to Rs 5,991.49 crore, from Rs 6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure has reported a 50 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,911.19 crore in the September quarter, impacted by reduced income, and the company also looks to raise USD 600 million to fund its growth plans.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore in the second quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company saw its total income falling to Rs 6,309.48 crore, from Rs 7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to Rs 5,991.49 crore, from Rs 6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, the company said its "board has approved seeking enabling resolution from shareholders for raising USD 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth."  The company's consolidated net worth increased to Rs 16,921 crore, as on September 30, 2025, up 14 per cent from Rs 14,855 crore as on June 30, 2025.

Bank debt on a standalone basis was at 'zero'.

During Q2, the company's consolidated assets stood at Rs 69,708.76 crore as on September 30, 2025, with a strong retail shareholding family of over 7 lakh investors.

Over 46,224 new consumers were added to the Delhi Discom in Q2 FY26, bringing the total consumer base to 53.24 lakh.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors, including Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space, and the Defence sector.

Reliance Infrastructure is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for the development of power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects.

Topics :Reliance InfrastructureReliance GroupQ2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

