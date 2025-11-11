Emcure Q2 PAT up 25%, domestic and international biz drive 13% revenue rise

Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 251.3 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up from Rs 201.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,269.8 crore, a 13.4 per cent increase from Rs 2,001.9 crore in Q2FY25.

Sequentially, net profit rose 17 per cent, while revenue from operations grew 8 per cent from Rs 215 crore and Rs 2,101 crore, respectively, in Q1FY26.

The company attributed this growth to its strong performance in both the domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the results, Satish Mehta, chief executive officer and managing director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said the company delivered a strong performance in Q2, with all business segments contributing to growth. Emcure’s domestic business grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,031 crore, led by strong performance across all its key therapies and aided by new initiatives. “Domestic business remains a key focus and we continue to enhance our product portfolio and strengthen the team for the business,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the bourses. As part of this vision, Emcure announced a strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk to launch Poviztra, a 2.4 milligram (mg) form of injectable semaglutide in India. The company also completed the acquisition of a 20.42 per cent minority stake in its subsidiary Zuventus Healthcare during the quarter.

In the international market, Emcure recorded a 15.8 per cent growth to Rs 1,238 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 1,069 crore in the same period last year. This was led by a 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y revenue rise in the European Union (EU) market segment to Rs 444 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 362 crore, aided by new launches and ramp-up by UK-based Manx Pharma. Emcure’s Canada business also reported 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to Rs 348 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 296 crore in Q2FY25. “The Rest of the World business also saw sustained momentum, led by the non-ARV business,” Emcure said.