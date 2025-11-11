Bikaji Foods Q2 results: PAT up 13.5% to ₹77.7 cr, revenue of ₹830.3 cr

Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Tuesday reported 13.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 68.43 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 830.3 crore in September quarter FY26 as against Rs 720.61 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were up 15 per cent to Rs 730.93 crore. Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 842.60 crore, up 15.68 per cent.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of Bikaji Foods was at Rs 1,505.27 crore, an increase of 15.17 per cent.