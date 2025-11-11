Biocon Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹84.5 cr, revenue up 21%

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.5 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26, rebounding from a Rs 16 crore loss in the same period last year. The turnaround was driven by strong growth in the biosimilars segment, improved performance in generics, and a steady contribution from the CRDMO business.

The company reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 171.3 crore, up 74.1 per cent in Q2FY26. Biocon Ltd missed analyst estimates of Rs 2.268 billion (about Rs 2,26,800 crore). The net R&D investments for the quarter were Rs 251 crore, representing 7 per cent of revenue, excluding Syngene.

Consolidated net revenue was up 21.14 per cent to Rs 4,388.5 crore. Net sales were up 19.6 per cent to Rs 4,295.5 crore in Q2FY26 against Rs 3,590.4 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 928 crore, up 29 per cent, while maintaining a margin of 21 per cent. “With the board approval of the settlement of structured debt obligations, we will strengthen our balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility and improve profitability,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon. “Our partnership with the State of California through Civica Inc. under the CalRx initiative marks a landmark step in expanding affordable insulin access in the US, with potential to extend to other states. With a resilient foundation, differentiated portfolio and clear strategy, we are well positioned to sustain growth and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” Mazumdar-Shaw added.

The biosimilars segment, operated by Biocon Biologics, reported revenues of Rs 2,721 crore, reflecting strong 25 per cent year-on-year growth. On a sequential basis, revenues grew 11 per cent, driven by market share expansion in key therapy areas and successful new product launches. “In the US, we continue to expand access to biosimilars by leveraging the strength of our commercial platform. In FY26, we launched four biosimilars across key global markets and remain on track for the Denosumab launch,” noted Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics. The generics segment, which comprises APIs and generic formulations, recorded revenues of Rs 774 crore, reflecting strong 24 per cent year-on-year growth. The performance was fuelled primarily by an uptick in recently launched products in the US and EU, as well as growth in the generic formulations base business and the API business.

“A key highlight of this quarter was the inauguration of Biocon’s first OSD manufacturing facility in the United States — a significant step towards expanding access to our vertically integrated portfolio for patients in the region. We commenced filings for semaglutide (gOzempic) in various markets, including Canada and Brazil,” said Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon. The CRDMO segment, operated through Syngene, reported revenues of Rs 911 crore, registering a 2 per cent year-on-year growth. This reflected strong underlying revenue growth in research services, which offset the expected inventory correction in biologics manufacturing. The company continues to maintain its annual guidance for FY26.