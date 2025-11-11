Bajaj Finserv Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit up 8% at ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv Ltd’s consolidated net profit grew 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,244 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Its net profit stood at Rs 2,087 crore in Q2FY25.

The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj Group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at Rs 37,403 crore in Q2 from Rs 33,704 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

Bajaj Finserv’s stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at Rs 1,987.75 per share on the BSE.

The interest income rose to Rs 19,598.69 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,571.61 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 15,936.18 crore in Q2 from Rs 13,252.27 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,551.98 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,271.95 crore in Q2FY25.