Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit up 8% at ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit up 8% at ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv's stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at Rs 1,987.75 per share on the BSE

bajaj Finserv
(Photo: Reuters)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Finserv Ltd’s consolidated net profit grew 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,244 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Its net profit stood at Rs 2,087 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj Group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at Rs 37,403 crore in Q2 from Rs 33,704 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.
 
Bajaj Finserv’s stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at Rs 1,987.75 per share on the BSE.
 
The interest income rose to Rs 19,598.69 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,571.61 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 15,936.18 crore in Q2 from Rs 13,252.27 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,551.98 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,271.95 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Its finance cost rose to Rs 6,901.33 crore from Rs 6,045.63 crore, while claims paid also moved up to Rs 6,847.75 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,450.23 crore in the same period a year ago. Fees and commission expenses increased to Rs 2,610.17 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,121.35 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The impairment expenses on financial instruments for lending grew to Rs 2,268.75 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,909.08 crore in Q2FY25.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bikaji Foods Q2 results: PAT up 13.5% to ₹77.7 cr, revenue of ₹830.3 cr

Emcure Q2 PAT up 25%, domestic and international biz drive 13% revenue rise

BLS International reports 26.8% rise in net profit to ₹175.23 crore

Bharat Forge Q2 profit rises 23% on strong domestic, defence gains

Kolte-Patil Developers posts ₹10 cr loss in Q2 FY26 as revenue dips

Topics :Bajaj FinservQ2 resultsBajaj Group

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story