Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Hindustan Aeronautics, Cochin Shipyard, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge (India), and Pfizer are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

More than 590 companies, including Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cochin Shipyard, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge (India), Pfizer, Prestige Estates Projects, and Lemon Tree Hotels, are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
Other firms expected to declare their Q2 earnings include Welspun Living, Century Plyboards (India), Galaxy Surfactants, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), SpiceJet, Shriram Properties, Hindustan Motors, AksharChem India, Arihant Superstructures, and Ashiana Housing.

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results highlights

Bajaj Finserv reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,244 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹2,087 crore last year. Total income grew 11 per cent to ₹37,403 crore from ₹33,704 crore. Interest income rose to ₹19,599 crore, while insurance premiums and operating income increased to ₹15,936 crore. Finance cost climbed to ₹6,901 crore, and impairment expenses on lending rose to ₹2,269 crore. The stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at ₹1,987.75 on the BSE. 

 

Market overview: November 12
Indian stock markets opened higher today, tracking gains across Asian peers.
 
The BSE Sensex climbed 427 points (0.51 per cent) to 84,299, while the Nifty50 advanced 116 points (0.45 per cent) to 25,811 at the open. 
 
Investor focus remains on the final phase of Q2FY26 earnings and the release of October 2025 CPI inflation data. On the listings front, Groww IPO and Tata Motors CV debut on the bourses today.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index gained 0.37 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index was up 0.38 per cent in early trade.

List of some firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 12

  1. 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd
  2. 7NR Retail Ltd
  3. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
  4. Accel Ltd
  5. Adcounty Media India Ltd
  6. Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
  7. Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd
  8. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
  9. AksharChem India Ltd-$
  10. Amkay Products Ltd
  11. Anand Projects Ltd
  12. Arihant Superstructures Ltd
  13. Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
  14. Ashok Leyland Ltd
  15. Asian Paints Ltd
  16. Auro Laboratories Ltd
  17. Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd
  18. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
  19. Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
  20. Best Agrolife Ltd
  21. BF Investment Ltd
  22. Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
  23. Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
  24. BSL Ltd
  25. Campus Activewear Ltd
  26. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
  27. Checkpoint Trends Ltd
  28. Infoline
  29. Cochin Shipyard Ltd
  30. Danube Industries Ltd
  31. DCM Financial Services Ltd
  32. Dev Labtech Venture Ltd
  33. Dharani Finance Ltd
  34. Dynamic Industries Ltd
  35. Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
  36. Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd
  37. Energy Development Company Ltd
  38. Everest Organics Ltd
  39. Fiem Industries Ltd
  40. Flex Foods Ltd-$
  41. Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd
  42. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
  43. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
  44. Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd
  45. Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
  46. Globus Spirits Ltd
  47. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  48. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
  49. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
  50. Hindustan Composites Ltd
  51. Hindustan Motors Ltd
  52. Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
  53. International Data Management Ltd
  54. Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
  55. Indraprastha Gas Ltd
  56. Infinity Infoway Ltd
  57. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
  58. IRM Energy Ltd
  59. Jindal Leasefin Ltd
  60. Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
  61. Jyot International Marketing Ltd
  62. Kaira Can Company Ltd
  63. Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
  64. Krishanveer Forge Ltd
  65. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
  66. Maharashtra Corporation Ltd
  67. Mangalam Seeds Ltd
  68. Info Edge (India) Ltd
  69. Palm Jewels Ltd
  70. Pfizer Ltd
  71. Polychem Ltd
  72. Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
  73. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
  74. Quadrant Televentures Ltd-$
  75. Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
  76. Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
  77. Richfield Financial Services Ltd
  78. RLF Ltd
  79. Keystone Realtors Ltd
  80. Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
  81. Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
  82. STL Global Ltd
  83. Shriram Properties Ltd
  84. Sihora Industries Ltd
  85. Sky Industries Ltd-$
  86. Spicejet Ltd
  87. Srigee Dlm Ltd
  88. Starlite Components Ltd
  89. Sundrop Brands Ltd
  90. Supriya Lifescience Ltd
  91. Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
  92. Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
  93. Tata Steel Ltd
  94. Team24 Consumer Products Ltd
  95. TGV Sraac Ltd
  96. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
  97. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
  98. Travel Food Services Ltd
  99. Ujaas Energy Ltd
  100. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
  101. United Credit Ltd
  102. Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
  103. Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
  104. Varvee Global Ltd
  105. VIP Clothing Ltd
  106. Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
  107. Wonder Electricals Ltd
  108. Welspun Living Ltd
  109. Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
  110. Zee Media Corporation Ltd
  111. Zodiac Energy Ltd
  112. Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
  113. Zuari Industries Ltd
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

