Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

More than 590 companies, including Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cochin Shipyard, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge (India), Pfizer, Prestige Estates Projects, and Lemon Tree Hotels, are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) on Tuesday. Other firms expected to declare their Q2 earnings include Welspun Living, Century Plyboards (India), Galaxy Surfactants, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), SpiceJet, Shriram Properties, Hindustan Motors, AksharChem India, Arihant Superstructures, and Ashiana Housing.

Bajaj Finserv reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,244 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹2,087 crore last year. Total income grew 11 per cent to ₹37,403 crore from ₹33,704 crore. Interest income rose to ₹19,599 crore, while insurance premiums and operating income increased to ₹15,936 crore. Finance cost climbed to ₹6,901 crore, and impairment expenses on lending rose to ₹2,269 crore. The stock closed 6.26 per cent lower at ₹1,987.75 on the BSE.

Market overview: November 12 Indian stock markets opened higher today, tracking gains across Asian peers. The BSE Sensex climbed 427 points (0.51 per cent) to 84,299, while the Nifty50 advanced 116 points (0.45 per cent) to 25,811 at the open. Investor focus remains on the final phase of Q2FY26 earnings and the release of October 2025 CPI inflation data. On the listings front, Groww IPO and Tata Motors CV debut on the bourses today. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index gained 0.37 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index was up 0.38 per cent in early trade.