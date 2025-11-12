Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results highlights
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of some firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 12
- 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd
- 7NR Retail Ltd
- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
- Accel Ltd
- Adcounty Media India Ltd
- Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
- Adishakti Loha and Ispat Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- AksharChem India Ltd-$
- Amkay Products Ltd
- Anand Projects Ltd
- Arihant Superstructures Ltd
- Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Asian Paints Ltd
- Auro Laboratories Ltd
- Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
- Best Agrolife Ltd
- BF Investment Ltd
- Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
- Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd
- BSL Ltd
- Campus Activewear Ltd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
- Checkpoint Trends Ltd
- Infoline
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- DCM Financial Services Ltd
- Dev Labtech Venture Ltd
- Dharani Finance Ltd
- Dynamic Industries Ltd
- Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
- Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd
- Energy Development Company Ltd
- Everest Organics Ltd
- Fiem Industries Ltd
- Flex Foods Ltd-$
- Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
- Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd
- Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
- Globus Spirits Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
- Hindustan Composites Ltd
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
- International Data Management Ltd
- Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd
- Infinity Infoway Ltd
- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
- IRM Energy Ltd
- Jindal Leasefin Ltd
- Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
- Jyot International Marketing Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
- Krishanveer Forge Ltd
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
- Maharashtra Corporation Ltd
- Mangalam Seeds Ltd
- Info Edge (India) Ltd
- Palm Jewels Ltd
- Pfizer Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- Quadrant Televentures Ltd-$
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
- Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
- Richfield Financial Services Ltd
- RLF Ltd
- Keystone Realtors Ltd
- Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
- STL Global Ltd
- Shriram Properties Ltd
- Sihora Industries Ltd
- Sky Industries Ltd-$
- Spicejet Ltd
- Srigee Dlm Ltd
- Starlite Components Ltd
- Sundrop Brands Ltd
- Supriya Lifescience Ltd
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
- Tata Steel Ltd
- Team24 Consumer Products Ltd
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
- Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
- Travel Food Services Ltd
- Ujaas Energy Ltd
- Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
- United Credit Ltd
- Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
- Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
- Varvee Global Ltd
- VIP Clothing Ltd
- Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
- Wonder Electricals Ltd
- Welspun Living Ltd
- Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
- Zee Media Corporation Ltd
- Zodiac Energy Ltd
- Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
- Zuari Industries Ltd
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app