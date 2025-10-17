Reliance Retail Q2 results: Profit jumps 22% to ₹3,457 cr, revenue up 18%

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported an 18 per cent increase in its gross revenue to Rs 90,018 crore, while its profit after tax went up 21.9 per cent to Rs 3,457 crore in the September quarter of FY26, led by festive buying and increase in operational efficiencies of stores.

The company had reported a gross income of Rs 76,302 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2,836 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Reliance Retail's revenue from operation in the latest September quarter was up 19 per cent to Rs 79,128 crore. It was at Rs 66,502 crore a year ago.

In the reporting quarter, Reliance Retail pre-tax profit (EBITDA) was at Rs 6,816 crore, which was up 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y. "Grocery and fashion & lifestyle businesses grew 23 per cent and 22 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, led by festive buying. Consumer electronics delivered 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth aided by GST rate reduction and new launches," said an earnings statement from RIL. The country's largest retailer continued to focus on expansion of new store opening by adding 412 outlets in the September quarter. Besides, it also maintained a "strong growth trajectory" in the quick hyper-local commerce, a channel which is witnessing rapid growth.

By the end of September quarter, Reliance Retail had 19,821 stores, operating retail operations on 77.8 million sq. ft area. Moreover, its registered customer base grew to 369 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country. Commenting on the results RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said: "I am happy to highlight the growth momentum of our retail business. All formats registered higher volume, propelling strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA. There has also been a sustained pick-up in our quick hyperlocal delivery model." Besides, recently announced progressive reforms in GST regime provide a boost to continuing consumption-led growth, he said.

During September quarter, Reliance Retail recorded 434 million transactions, registering an increase of 26.5 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago. During the quarter under review, its grocery business had a double-digit growth Y-o-Y in core categories led by festive demand. Its packaged food business grew by 20 per cent, staples rose by 18 per cent, and home and personal care (HPC) increased by 13 per cent. The volume of fruits and vegetables (F&V) was up by 62 per cent Y-o-Y. It also witnessed a 'strong growth' in the fashion & lifestyle consumption basket during the quarter. Emerging formats such as Yousta and Azorte registered a growth of 66 per cent Y-o-Y and Yousta reached the significant milestone of 100 stores in the September quarter.

Its e-commerce platform in the segment AJIO delivered steady growth, led by a wider assortment, promotions, and festive buying, said Reliance. AJIO expanded its catalogue to over 2.7 million options, representing a 35 per cent y-o-y increase, and launched several new brands on its platform. "Compared to the platform average, the service achieved superior results, including a 16 per cent higher Average Selling Price (ASP), 17 per cent better conversion rates, and 500 basis points lower sales returns," it said. Its online fast fashion brand Shein surpassed 6 million app downloads, reached 11.4 million monthly active users (MAU), while its portfolio expanded to more than 25,000 options.