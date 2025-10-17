UCO Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit increases 2.8% to ₹620 crore

Kolkata-based state-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported a 2.8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 620 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) from Rs 603 crore in FY25.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.56 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter from 3.18 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.43 per cent from 0.73 per cent in the year-ago period. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.99 per cent as of September 2025.

Ashwani Kumar, UCO Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, in the post-results press conference, said that in response to the United States tariff, the bank is trying to provide cushions to the MSME sector. “We are engaging with the industry as much as possible; whatever assistance in terms of relaxations we can give, we are trying to give. However, any major assistance will come from the government side only. We do not see a major impact on the growth of lending to the MSME sector from this; however, we are cautious about it,” he said. The retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment registered year-on-year growth of 22.87 per cent, reaching Rs 1,32,946 crore as of September 30, 2025. Within this segment, retail advances grew by 25.40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 58,987 crore, agriculture advances increased by 17.28 per cent to Rs 31,650 crore, and MSME advances rose by 23.80 per cent to Rs 42,309 crore.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 8.36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,936 crore for the half year ended September 2025 as against Rs 4,555 crore for the half year ended September 2024. The net interest margin (NIM) — global — stood at 2.90 per cent, and the domestic NIM at 3.08 per cent for the quarter ended September 2025. As of September 30, UCO Bank had a network of 3,322 domestic branches and two overseas branches each in Hong Kong and Singapore, and one representative office in Iran. Out of the total branches, the bank has 2,037 (61 per cent) in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank has 2,607 ATMs and 11,108 BC points, making a total of 17,040 touchpoints.