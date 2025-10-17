JSW Steel Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 269.7% to ₹1,623 crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 269.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to Rs 1,623 crore in Q2FY26. This was on the back of higher volumes and lower iron ore, coking coal, and power costs, which helped offset the decrease in realisations. In the year-ago period, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 439 crore. The firm’s total revenue, on a consolidated basis, increased 13.8 per cent to Rs 45,152 crore from Rs 39,684 crore last year. The revenue surpassed Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 44,170 crore, but net profit came in below expectations at Rs 1,766 crore.

Sequentially, revenue was up 4.6 per cent, while net profit was down 25.7 per cent. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA at Rs 7,849 crore increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y, driven primarily by higher volumes and lower iron ore, coking coal, and power costs, which were partly offset by a decrease in realisations, the company said. Reported EBITDA was Rs 7,115 crore during the quarter. The company’s consolidated crude steel production during Q2FY26 was the highest ever at 7.90 million tonnes (mt), up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by the Dolvi plant operating at optimum capacity post-planned maintenance shutdown in Q1FY26 and the ramp-up of JVML (JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd) and BPSL (Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd) expansions.

Domestic sales stood at 6.33 mt, an increase of 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), as exports and retail sales volumes showed an uptick. Exports increased by 89 per cent Y-o-Y and 56 per cent Q-o-Q, contributing 10 per cent to the sales from Indian operations for Q2FY26, the company said. Retail sales volumes grew by 26 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Q-o-Q. The company’s net debt as of September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 79,153 crore, down by Rs 697 crore compared to the previous quarter. In its statement, JSW said that global growth in 2025 had remained resilient, supported by front-loaded trade flows and consumption ahead of tariff changes.

“However, the outlook for 2026 is more cautious, with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated tariffs likely to weigh on momentum, despite some easing following recent trade agreements.” On a positive note, the company noted that the recent peace agreement in the Middle East had helped ease some geopolitical risks. In India, the company believes that the economic momentum was broadly positive, with several supportive factors emerging in the second half of FY26. The recent GST reforms are expected to provide a significant boost to consumption, particularly in segments such as automobiles and consumer durables, it said. “While Q2 trends were impacted by deferred purchases ahead of the revised GST rates, demand is expected to rebound strongly in H2.”