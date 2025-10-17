JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT drops 17% to ₹705 crore, revenue up 55%

JSW Energy Ltd, part of the $23-billion JSW Group, on Friday reported a 17 per cent drop in profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter at ₹705 crore compared to ₹853 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous financial year, on account of capitalisation of new projects.

During the quarter, total revenue increased 55 per cent to ₹5,361 crore from ₹3,459 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, resulting in EBITDA growth of 67 per cent to ₹3,180 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contributions from the Mahanadi and O2 Power acquisitions.

“Strategic acquisitions boosted EBITDA growth as the Mahanadi plant contributed an incremental ₹807 crore, while O2 Power contributed ₹267 crore of EBITDA during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.