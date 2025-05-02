Sunteck Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines by 50% to ₹50.4 crore

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) dipped by 50.3 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹50.4 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹206 crore, down by 51.8 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its total expenses during the quarter were ₹152.1 crore, down by 48.41 per cent YoY.

Earlier, the company recorded its highest-ever pre-sales of ₹870 crore in Q4 FY25, up 28.32 per cent YoY. During the same period, the company’s collections stood at ₹310 crore as compared to ₹296 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company’s net profit for FY25 jumped by 111.72 per cent YoY to ₹150.32 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue during the same period grew by 51.03 per cent YoY to ₹853.13 crore.

Sunteck’s pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹2,531 crore, up 32 per cent YoY, while its collections grew marginally by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,255 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 27.2 per cent, while its net profit surged by 18.53 per cent.

Also Read

As of 31 March 2025, Sunteck’s net debt-to-equity ratio stands at zero, with a net cash surplus of about ₹125 crore.

Sunteck’s total market capitalisation stands at around ₹5,749.7 crore. The company is based in Mumbai and primarily operates in the luxury residential and commercial retail segments. So far, it has developed an area of 52.5 million square feet through 32 projects.

Additionally, the board of directors at Sunteck Realty announced the final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 150 per cent, which is ₹1.5 per equity share. The firm’s share, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at ₹392.5 on Friday (2 May).