Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to₹ 15.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,161.08 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,069.31 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,192.06 crore compared with ₹1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.