Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

Shoppers Stop trims Q1 loss to ₹15.74 crore, names new chairman

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service

Shoppers Stop
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,192.06 crore compared with ₹1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to₹ 15.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,161.08 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,069.31 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,192.06 crore compared with ₹1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kavindra Mishra said the company witnessed sales growth in the quarter, driven by premiumisation.

"Consumers are becoming more discerning and are willing to spend more. In a crowded marketplace, premiumisation allows retailers to stand out," he added.

Private brand sales at ₹156 crore with a volume growth of 18 per cent in apparel, improved contribution and overall profitability. On the other key verticals, beauty delivered ₹219 crore with a growth of 2 per cent, Mishra noted.

On the way forward, he said, "We believe our work and strategies on premiumisation will continue to have better results soon, and besides to focus on offering higher-quality products."  Shoppers Stop said the retirement of Nagesh has become effective July 17, 2025, and Nirvik Singh will be the new chairman effective July 18, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, revenue up 10.5%

Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

IHCL Q1 profit up 19% despite geopolitical impact, eyes Africa growth

Sunteck Realty Q1FY26 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹33.43 crore

Ceat Q1FY26: Profit declines 27% on higher costs, revenue rises 10.5%

Topics :Company NewsShoppers Stop

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story