Ceat Q1FY26: Profit declines 27% on higher costs, revenue rises 10.5%

RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26), whereas revenue from operations rose 10.5 per cent.

The decline in net profit was primarily attributed to higher marketing expenses and an increase in raw material costs.

Sequentially, both net profit and revenue saw an increase of 13 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ceat, stated, “Looking ahead, we are well poised to ride the premiumisation and electrification trend in the domestic market, and renew our growth in international markets with stability in the geopolitical situation.”