Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth

India's Shriram Finance posted a rise in first quarter profit on Friday, helped by healthy loan growth.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported an 8.8% year-on-year rise in standalone profit at ₹2,156 crore ($249.01 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

However, this was slightly below the analysts' average estimate of ₹2,191 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Analysts said that while the broader non-banking lending sector was hit by high funding costs, Shriram Finance saw loan growth across segments, with relatively stronger traction in small business and two-wheeler loan portfolios.

Commercial vehicle loans increased by 12.3 per cent, while loans to medium and small businesses grew by 35 per cent. Loans from the passenger vehicle and two-wheelers segments rose about 23 per cent each.