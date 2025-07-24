Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestlé India reported a 13.3 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 647 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26) on Thursday, amid higher operational costs due to expansion. This is the second straight quarter of the company reporting a decline in net profit.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 746.6 crore in the same period last year.

The maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafé coffee, however, flagged volume growth in the June quarter, while reporting a 5.8 per cent rise in net sales to Rs 5,096 crore from Rs 4,814 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported volume growth in three prominent categories — prepared dishes and cooking aids, powdered and liquid beverages, and confectionery. “I am pleased to inform you that we have delivered a balanced growth in three out of our four product group categories, and seven out of twelve top brands grew at double-digit,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said in an earnings release. The company noted elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio during the quarter, alongside higher operational costs due to expansion, and higher finance costs owing to borrowings from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash flow requirements.

The powdered and liquid beverages category sustained its position as one of the largest growth drivers, registering double-digit growth, while Nescafé gained additional market share. In the confectionery category, KitKat emerged as the largest growth driver, registering double-digit growth, especially in the RUrban market, while Munch and Milkybar also gained momentum. The company’s e-commerce business maintained its momentum, contributing to 12.5 per cent of domestic sales, driven by quick commerce, while exports registered high double-digit growth, led by foods, coffee, instant tea and breakfast cereals, despite commodity headwinds. The company also launched Masala-Ae-Magic in the UK market during the quarter.

In its commodity outlook, the company said that coffee prices are expected to remain range-bound at current lower levels due to a normal upcoming Vietnam crop. Meanwhile, cocoa and edible oil prices have stabilised and remain range-bound, and milk prices are anticipated to decrease with the onset of a favourable monsoon and flush season. “As I conclude my tenure as the chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our partners, distributors, retailers and suppliers for their collaboration and support; the esteemed Board of Directors for their guidance, trust and wisdom, in both good and more stressful times,” added Narayanan, who is set to retire on 31 July.