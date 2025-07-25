Q1 results today: Cipla, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 85 firms on July 25

Cipla, Bank of Baroda, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and Reliance Infrastructure are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.

A host of other companies, including ACME Solar Holdings, Orient Cement, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tata Chemicals, New Delhi Television (NDTV), and Petronet LNG, are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Cipla Q1FY26 preview: Revenue to rise, profit growth likely muted

Cipla is expected to report moderate year-over-year growth in revenue and profit for the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), despite a slight dip in quarterly profit due to pressure in the US market.

ALSO READ: Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY According to estimates compiled by Business Standard, Cipla’s revenue is likely to rise 5.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,071 crore, up from ₹6,694 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, the topline is projected to grow 5 per cent from ₹6,730 crore in the March quarter. However, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise only 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,208 crore, from ₹1,178 crore a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter’s PAT of ₹1,222 crore, this implies a marginal decline of 1.12 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are estimated to fall 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,693 crore from ₹1,716 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, however, Ebitda is likely to improve by 10 per cent from ₹1,538 crore in Q4FY25. Bank of Baroda Q1 preview: Profit likely to dip on weak interest income Bank of Baroda is set to announce its financial results for the April–June quarter of FY26 on Friday. ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: Check date, time, analysts expectations Analysts expect the public sector lender to post a subdued performance, citing muted interest income and limited treasury gains as key drags on earnings. The weak revenue profile could result in a high single-digit decline in net profit on a year-on-year basis, and a sharper, double-digit fall sequentially, they added.

Market highlights from July 24 Indian equity markets closed lower on Thursday , weighed down by stock-specific moves as investors assessed June quarter earnings from companies including Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IEX, Coforge, and Tata Consumer Products. The BSE Sensex ended 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, lower at 82,184.17. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 157.8 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,062.1. The session also marked the weekly expiry of F&O contracts. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 index declined 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.09 per cent. Market overview for July 25 ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 25: Wipro, IEX, REC, Adani Enterprises, NTPC Q1 earnings, forex data for the week ended July 18, progress on the India-UK trade deal, global market cues, institutional flows, and primary market activity are likely to guide sentiment on the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices in Friday’s session.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 25 1 Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd 2 ACME Solar Holdings Ltd 3 AksharChem India Ltd-$ 4 Arkade Developers Ltd 5 Avantel Ltd 6 Bajaj Finserv Ltd 7 Bank of Baroda 8 Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd 9 Bridge Securities Ltd 10 Burnpur Cement Ltd 11 CDG Petchem Ltd 12 Chembond Material Technologies Ltd 13 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd 14 Cipla Ltd At 6:36 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 121 points at 24,974, signalling a gap-down start for domestic equities.

15 Digicontent Ltd 16 Dhabriya Polywood Ltd 17 Dhani Services Ltd 18 Dhruva Capital Services Ltd 19 Prataap Snacks Ltd 20 Duncan Engineering Ltd-$ 21 Future Consumer Ltd 22 Garware Synthetics Ltd 23 Global Infratech & Finance Ltd 24 Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd 25 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd 26 G N A Axles Ltd 27 Grindwell Norton Ltd 28 Growington Ventures India Ltd 29 GRP Ltd 30 HFCL Ltd 31 Home First Finance Company India Ltd 32 Hybrid Financial Services Ltd 33 Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd 34 Indo City Infotech Ltd-$ 35 Intellect Design Arena Ltd 36 Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd

37 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd 38 Kapil Raj Finance Ltd 39 KCD Industries India Ltd 40 Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd 41 Laurus Labs Ltd 42 LKP Securities Ltd 43 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd 44 Manorama Industries Ltd 45 Menon Bearings Ltd-$ 46 Mid India Industries Ltd 47 New Delhi Television Ltd 48 Omkar Overseas Ltd 49 Omnitex Industries India Ltd 50 Orient Cement Ltd 51 Orient Electric Ltd 52 Orosil Smiths India Ltd- 53 Oscar Global Ltd 54 Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd 55 Petronet LNG Ltd 56 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd 57 Regis Industries Ltd 58 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

59 Rose Merc Ltd 60 RPG Life Sciences Ltd 61 Sacheta Metals Ltd 62 Saffron Industries Ltd 63 Sagarsoft (India) Ltd 64 Steel Authority of India Ltd 65 Satchmo Holdings Ltd 66 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd 67 Schaeffler India Ltd 68 SG Mart Ltd 69 Sharda Cropchem Ltd 70 Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd 71 Shriram Finance Ltd 72 Sigachi Industries Ltd 73 Sobha Ltd 74 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd 75 Spright Agro Ltd 76 Sterlite Technologies Ltd 77 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd 78 Suraj Estate Developers Ltd 79 Tata Chemicals Ltd 80 The Investment Trust Of India Ltd