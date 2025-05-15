Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: PAT jumps 36% to ₹105 cr on higher income

Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: PAT jumps 36% to ₹105 cr on higher income

WEL, a part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater, and transport segments

Q4, Q4 results
Income rose to Rs 3,792.59 crore from Rs 3,063.31 crore FY24. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL) has reported a 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.49 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 77.67 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,075.95 crore from Rs 866.70 crore a year earlier.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 353.83 crore from Rs 319.40 crore in FY24.

Income rose to Rs 3,792.59 crore from Rs 3,063.31 crore FY24.

WEL, a part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater, and transport segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bikaji Q4 results: PAT dips 65.7% to ₹39.92 cr despite revenue stability

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: PAT up 6% at ₹885 cr, revenue up 13%

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: Profit at Rs 865 cr, income at ₹12,239 cr

ITC Hotels net profit rises 41% to ₹257 cr in first quarter after demerger

JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

Topics :Company ResultsWelspun EnterprisesQ4 Results

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story