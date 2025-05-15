Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godfrey Phillips Q4 results: Profit up 30% at ₹279.61 cr, expenses down 43%

Godfrey Phillips Q4 results: Profit up 30% at ₹279.61 cr, expenses down 43%

Revenue from customer contracts rose 74% in Q4FY25; company declared 3,000% final dividend as annual profit rose over 21% and expenses saw significant decline

Q4, Q4 results
In FY25, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 38 per cent to ₹6,767.49 crore, compared to ₹4,903.33 crore reported in FY24. Photo: Shutterstock
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godfrey Phillips India Limited has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹279.61 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, up 29.98 per cent from ₹215.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Revenue from contracts with customers surged 74 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,880.22 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,079.94 crore in Q4FY24.
 
However, revenue from operations declined 41 per cent to ₹1,106.64 crore in Q4FY25, down from ₹1,887.79 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
 
Similarly, total income fell 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,171.48 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,965.44 crore in Q4FY24.
 
On the expenses front, the company reported a 43 per cent decrease in total expenses at ₹947.63 crore in Q4FY25, down from ₹1,663.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.
 
For the full financial year, net profit increased by 21.31 per cent to ₹1,072.31 crore, up from ₹883.97 crore in FY24.

Also Read

Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej on May 15

Godfrey Phillips share extends gains, zooms 55% in 3 days on strong Q3 show

Godfrey Phillips shares rally 10% as Q3 profit surges 49% YoY; details here

Q3 results today: Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips to post earnings on Feb 13

ITC, UB, Delta Corp: Trading strategies for sin stocks ahead of Budget 2025

 
In FY25, revenue from operations grew 38 per cent to ₹6,767.49 crore, compared to ₹4,903.33 crore in FY24.
 
Godfrey Phillips has also announced a final dividend of 3,000 per cent, translating to ₹60 per equity share of face value ₹2 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
In Q4FY25, revenue from the Cigarettes, Tobacco and related products segment rose 73.8 per cent to ₹1,865.89 crore, compared to ₹1,073.56 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full year FY25, revenue from this segment grew 38.6 per cent to ₹6,689.56 crore, up from ₹4,831.21 crore in FY24.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: PAT up 6% at ₹885 cr, revenue up 13%

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: Profit at Rs 865 cr, income at ₹12,239 cr

ITC Hotels net profit rises 41% to ₹257 cr in first quarter after demerger

JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 6.8% to ₹160.51 cr, revenue up 7%

Topics :Godfrey Phillips IndiaQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story