Godfrey Phillips Q4 results: Profit up 30% at ₹279.61 cr, expenses down 43%

Godfrey Phillips India Limited has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹279.61 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, up 29.98 per cent from ₹215.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from contracts with customers surged 74 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,880.22 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,079.94 crore in Q4FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 41 per cent to ₹1,106.64 crore in Q4FY25, down from ₹1,887.79 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Similarly, total income fell 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,171.48 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,965.44 crore in Q4FY24.

On the expenses front, the company reported a 43 per cent decrease in total expenses at ₹947.63 crore in Q4FY25, down from ₹1,663.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

For the full financial year, net profit increased by 21.31 per cent to ₹1,072.31 crore, up from ₹883.97 crore in FY24.

In FY25, revenue from operations grew 38 per cent to ₹6,767.49 crore, compared to ₹4,903.33 crore in FY24.

Godfrey Phillips has also announced a final dividend of 3,000 per cent, translating to ₹60 per equity share of face value ₹2 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In Q4FY25, revenue from the Cigarettes, Tobacco and related products segment rose 73.8 per cent to ₹1,865.89 crore, compared to ₹1,073.56 crore in Q4FY24.

For the full year FY25, revenue from this segment grew 38.6 per cent to ₹6,689.56 crore, up from ₹4,831.21 crore in FY24.