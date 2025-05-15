Balrampur Chini Mill Q4 results: PAT up 12.65% to ₹229 cr on higher income

Balrampur Chini Mills on Thursday posted a 12.65 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 229.12 crore in fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on higher income.
Net profit stood at Rs 203.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 1,513.16 crore in January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,438.56 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,212.02 crore as against Rs 1,157.10 crore in the said period.
