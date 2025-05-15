Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Balrampur Chini Mill Q4 results: PAT up 12.65% to ₹229 cr on higher income

Balrampur Chini Mill Q4 results: PAT up 12.65% to ₹229 cr on higher income

Total income rose to Rs 1,513.16 crore in January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,438.56 crore in the year-ago period

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,212.02 crore as against Rs 1,157.10 crore in the said period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills on Thursday posted a 12.65 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 229.12 crore in fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on higher income.

Net profit stood at Rs 203.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,513.16 crore in January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,438.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,212.02 crore as against Rs 1,157.10 crore in the said period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

