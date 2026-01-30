Associate Sponsors

Q3 results: Nestle India, NTPC, SAIL, Ambuja Cements, 153 others on Jan 30

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets
Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower today amid mixed global cues
Apexa Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
Nestle India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto, Ambuja Cements, Bank of Baroda, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Steel Authority of India, LIC Housing Finance, and Dr Lal PathLabs are among 157 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Aster DM Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Brigade Enterprises, Exide Industries, and Jindal Steel.

ITC Q3 net profit flat at ₹4,931 crore 

ITC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹4,931.19 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), marginally lower than ₹4,934.8 crore a year ago, weighed down by a one-time provision linked to the new labour codes and a high base due to an exceptional item in Q3FY25. 
The company said profit before exceptional items offers a clearer view of operating performance. On that basis, consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax rose 8.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,108.66 crore in Q3FY26. 
Consolidated gross revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹21,706.64 crore from ₹20,349.96 crore a year earlier. Net revenue stood at ₹20,047 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of ₹19,030 crore. 
On a sequential basis, net revenue increased 2.8 per cent, while net profit declined 3.8 per cent.

Market overview for January 30

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower today amid mixed global cues, as investors await the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
 
On Thursday, the Economic Survey 2026 projected India’s GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for FY26 and 6.8 to 7.2 per cent for FY27, supported by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand and continued fiscal discipline. 
Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair later in the day. Trump said the five-month search to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which began in September with 11 shortlisted candidates, is nearing completion.
 
US equity markets ended mostly lower overnight after a volatile session, weighed down by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.11 per cent.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 30
  1. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
  2. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
  3. ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
  4. Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
  5. Aegis Logistics Ltd
  6. Agri- Tech (India) Ltd
  7. AIA Engineering Ltd
  8. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  9. Alka India Ltd
  10. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  11. Archidply Industries Ltd
  12. ArisInfra Solutions Ltd
  13. Arvind Ltd
  14. Asahi India Glass Ltd
  15. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
  16. Astec Lifesciences Ltd
  17. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
  18. Avasara Finance Ltd
  19. AVI Polymers Ltd
  20. Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
  21. B2B Software Technologies Ltd
  22. Bajaj Auto Ltd
  23. Bank of Baroda
  24. Bhagyanagar India Ltd
  25. Bhilwara Spinners Ltd
  26. Blue Dart Express Ltd
  27. Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
  28. Bharat Parenterals Ltd
  29. Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  30. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
  31. Classic Filaments Ltd
  32. Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
  33. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  34. Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd
  35. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
  36. Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
  37. DOMS Industries Ltd
  38. Duroply Industries Ltd
  39. Epigral Ltd
  40. ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
  41. Exide Industries Ltd
  42. Fiberweb India Ltd
  43. Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
  44. Forbes & Company Ltd-$
  45. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
  46. Gangotri Textiles Ltd
  47. Garware Synthetics Ltd
  48. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  49. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
  50. Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
  51. Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat Ltd
  52. Greenpanel Industries Ltd
  53. Gujarat Containers Ltd
  54. Hester Biosciences Ltd
  55. Him Teknoforge Ltd
  56. IFB Agro Industries Ltd
  57. India Home Loan Ltd
  58. Indokem Ltd
  59. Insecticides (India) Ltd
  60. Intellect Design Arena Ltd
  61. Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
  62. iStreet Network Ltd
  63. JBF Industries Ltd
  64. JBM Auto Ltd
  65. Jindal Steel Ltd
  66. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
  67. JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd
  68. Jumbo Bag Ltd
  69. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  70. KEC International Ltd
  71. Kiran Syntex Ltd
  72. Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd
  73. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
  74. Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
  75. Ladderup Finance Ltd
  76. Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
  77. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
  78. LIC Housing Finance Ltd
  79. Looks Health Services Ltd
  80. Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
  81. Mafatlal Industries Ltd-$
  82. Maithan Alloys Ltd
  83. Manaksia Ltd
  84. Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
  85. Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$
  86. Medplus Health Services Ltd
  87. Meesho Ltd
  88. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
  89. Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
  90. Moil Ltd
  91. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
  92. Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
  93. National Aluminium Company Ltd
  94. Navneet Education Ltd
  95. NB Footwear Ltd
  96. Neelkanth Ltd-$
  97. Nestle India Ltd
  98. The New India Assurance Company Ltd
  99. NIIT Ltd
  100. Nila Spaces Ltd
  101. Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
  102. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
  103. National Oxygen Ltd
  104. Northern Arc Capital Ltd
  105. NTPC Ltd
  106. Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
  107. Odyssey Corporation Ltd
  108. Orbit Exports Ltd
  109. Pakka Ltd-$
  110. Parshva Enterprises Ltd
  111. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
  112. The Phosphate Company Ltd
  113. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
  114. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
  115. Pradeep Metals Ltd
  116. Praxis Home Retail Ltd
  117. PSP Projects Ltd
  118. Purshottam Investofin Ltd
  119. Quint Digital Ltd
  120. Radhe Developers India Ltd
  121. Relaxo Footwears Ltd
  122. Rich Universe Network Ltd
  123. Ritesh International Ltd
  124. RJ Shah & Company Ltd
  125. Reliance Power Ltd
  126. RattanIndia Power Ltd
  127. Sagar Systech Ltd
  128. Steel Authority of India Ltd
  129. Sankhya Infotech Ltd
  130. Savani Financials Ltd
  131. Scoda Tubes Ltd
  132. Seamec Ltd
  133. Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
  134. Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd
  135. Sicagen India Ltd
  136. Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
  137. Southern Latex Ltd
  138. Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd
  139. Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd
  140. Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  141. Steelcast Ltd
  142. Subros Ltd
  143. Suditi Industries Ltd
  144. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
  145. Super Sales India Ltd-$
  146. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
  147. Techindia Nirman Ltd
  148. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
  149. Transindia Real Estate Ltd
  150. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
  151. United Foodbrands Ltd
  152. Universal Arts Ltd
  153. Vivid Global Industries Ltd
  154. Welspun Corp Ltd
  155. West Leisure Resorts Ltd
  156. Windsor Machines Ltd
  157. YOGI Ltd
 
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

