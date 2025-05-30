Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15%

Sun TV Network Ltd, one of India's leading broadcasters, posted a 10.4 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter. The PAT stood at ₹371.77 crore, compared to ₹414.94 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company's revenue from operations during the fourth quarter fell by 2.15 per cent to ₹940.59 crore, from ₹961.28 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, its total expenses rose significantly by 15.23 per cent, reaching ₹631.89 crore during the same period.

Despite the decline in operating revenue, Sun TV Network reported a 7.37 per cent increase in total income — which includes other income streams — at ₹1,179.79 crore.

Annual financial performance

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Sun TV recorded an 11.53 per cent drop in net profit, which stood at ₹1,703.64 crore. This was lower than the ₹1,925.80 crore reported the previous year.

The company’s total consolidated income for the full year was ₹4,712.60 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.55 per cent from the year before.

Sun TV also owns two cricket franchises — Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s T20 League.

"The results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ('Sunrisers Hyderabad' and 'Sunrisers Eastern Cape') of ₹144.71 crore and ₹641.96 crore and corresponding costs of ₹112.19 crore and ₹351.04 crore, respectively," the company said.

Operations and market performance

The broadcaster operates satellite television channels in seven Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi, and Marathi — and runs FM radio stations across the country.

On Friday (May 30), shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd closed at ₹629.05 on the BSE, down 1.93 per cent from the previous trading session.