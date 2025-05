Inox Wind Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹186.87 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a jump of nearly 302 per cent from ₹46.54 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).

Sequentially, the company’s profit increased by nearly 60 per cent from ₹116.65 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).