IFFCO FY25 profit rises 16%, nano fertiliser sales jump nearly 47%

Fertiliser major Iffco on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit to ₹2,823 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), driven by higher revenue, despite some concern over slow adoption of its nano products portfolio. It had posted a net profit of ₹2,443 crore in the previous year.

The company said its flagship nano urea product increased 31 per cent in sales in FY24, while its nano Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) product saw a 118 per cent increase.

“Taken together, nano fertilisers (urea and DAP) have managed to replace 1.2 million tonnes (mt) of conventional urea and 0.48 mt of conventional DAP so far, but it could have been better,” Iffco Managing Director U S Awasthi told reporters after the annual general meeting.

India annually consumes around 35-37 mt of urea in conventional granular forms and around 11 mt of DAP.

According to Awasthi, the cooperative has retailed nano zinc and nano copper in liquid form and will soon start producing granular nano NPK for use in basal application. In FY25, Iffco exported over 370,000 bottles of nano fertilisers globally and is now working to set up an indigenous nano manufacturing plant in Brazil.

ALSO READ: Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62% Iffco Chairman Dileep Sanghani said the cooperative's total turnover grew 4.5 per cent to ₹ 41,244 crore in FY25 against ₹39,474 crore in FY24.

“Iffco has registered a profit (before tax) of more than ₹3,000 crore for three consecutive financial years,” Sanghani said.

The cooperative has rewarded its members with a 20 per cent dividend in the paid-up shares capital, he said.

Total domestic fertiliser production climbed to 9.31 mt in FY25 from 8.89 mt in the preceding year, while total sales (including imports) increased slightly to 11.37 million tonnes as against 11.17 million tonnes.

Urea and DAP sales remained flat at 6.73 mt and 2.56 mt, respectively, in FY25. Sales of NP, NPK, and other forms of fertilisers were recorded at 4.64 mt in FY25 against 4.39 mt in FY24.