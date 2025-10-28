Sundram Fasteners posts record Q2 profit of ₹153 crore, raises dividend

Auto parts major Sundram Fasteners has reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of ₹152.75 crore for the second quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26), up 6 per cent from ₹143.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,521.02 crore, compared with ₹1,486.04 crore a year earlier. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to ₹7.18 from ₹6.78 in the same period last year.

Interim dividend and capital expenditure

The board of directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share (375 per cent) for FY26, marking a 25 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. The dividend will be paid on the record date of November 4.

During the half-year ended September 30, 2025, the company incurred ₹149.67 crore as capital expenditure in line with its FY26 investment plan. The investments, it said, will help it scale operations in non-auto, electric vehicle (EV), hybrid, and adjacent sectors. Half-year performance For the first half of FY26, consolidated revenue from operations was ₹3,054.41 crore, up from ₹2,983.71 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated net profit for the period crossed the ₹300-crore mark for the first time, reaching ₹300.69 crore compared with ₹286.53 crore in H1FY25. “The company has registered a creditable performance despite uncertainties in global trade. This performance is a result of our diversified presence in international markets. The company is further strengthening its sales and marketing efforts in Europe as part of its key customer-acquisition strategies,” it said in a statement.