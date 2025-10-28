Tata Capital Q2 profit rises 33% to ₹1,128 cr on strong loan growth

Tata Capital Ltd’s (TCHFL) consolidated net profit rose 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,128 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26) on the back of improvement in net interest income (NII) and fee income.

The company’s NII was up 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,637 crore, while fee income grew 59 per cent YoY to Rs 588 crore in Q2 FY26. Tata Capital’s shares closed 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 330.95 on the BSE.

Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Capital, said, “Q2 FY26 was a strong quarter marked by broad-based momentum. The profit after tax rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,128 crore, reflecting the strength of our diversified and well-managed portfolio.”

According to an analyst presentation, the company expects about 35 per cent growth in net profit in FY26 and over 30 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next three years. Steady loan growth and strong outlook Tata Capital’s assets under management (AUM), excluding the motor finance business, grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2.15 trillion at the end of September 2025. Including motor finance, the company expects AUM growth of 18–20 per cent for FY26 and a 23–25 per cent CAGR over the next three years. Sabharwal said the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates is expected to boost consumption and create a supportive environment for higher growth in the second half of FY26.