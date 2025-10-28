Adani Green Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 25% at ₹644 cr, revenue up 20%

The renewable energy firm's revenue from power generation stood at ₹2,776 crore, marking a 20 per cent increase from ₹2308 crore in Q2FY25.

The surge was backed by Adani Green's capacity addition of 5.5 gigawatt (GW) at its plants in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Adani Green Energy on Tuesday reported a consoldiated net profit of ₹644 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 25 per cent from ₹515 crore in the same quarter last year.