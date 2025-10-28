Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Green Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 25% at ₹644 cr, revenue up 20%

Adani Green Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 25% at ₹644 cr, revenue up 20%

The surge iin revenue was backed by Adani Green's capacity addition of 5.5 gigawatt (GW) at its plants in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Adani Green Ltd
Adani Green Ltd
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Green Energy on Tuesday reported a consoldiated net profit of ₹644 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 25 per cent from ₹515 crore in the same quarter last year.  
The renewable energy firm's revenue from power generation stood at ₹2,776 crore, marking a 20 per cent increase from ₹2308 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The surge was backed by Adani Green's capacity addition of 5.5 gigawatt (GW) at its plants in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor Q2 results: Profit jumps 42% on festive demand, record sales

Aditya Birla Real Estate posts ₹15.7 crore loss amid weak Q2 sales

TVS Motor Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 42% at ₹795 cr, revenue up 25%

Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

Tata Capital Housing Q2 profit jumps 28%, AUM crosses ₹75,000 crore

Topics :Adani Green EnergyQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story