Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Capital Housing Q2 profit jumps 28%, AUM crosses ₹75,000 crore

Tata Capital Housing Q2 profit jumps 28%, AUM crosses ₹75,000 crore

TCHFL reports 28% rise in Q2 profit to Rs 440 crore on higher NII and fee income; assets under management climb 30% year-on-year to Rs 75,636 crore

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited
Its gross stage-three (stressed) loans stood at 0.8 per cent as of September 30, 2025. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 440 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income.
 
Its NII increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore, while fee income surged 101 per cent YoY to Rs 181 crore during the reporting quarter. TCHFL is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Tata Capital Ltd.
 
Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, TCHFL, said in a statement, “Profit after tax for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 440 crore, reflecting a strong 28 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year, underscoring sustained business momentum and operational resilience.”
 
AUM crosses Rs 75,000 crore milestone
 
The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 75,636 crore as of September 30, 2025. “The expansion was driven by a well-diversified book and a continued focus on broadening geographic reach,” Amaria added.
 
Stable asset quality, strong capital position
 
Its gross stage-three (stressed) loans stood at 0.8 per cent as of September 30, 2025, while net stage-three loans were at 0.3 per cent. The provision coverage ratio was 55.6 per cent as of September 30, 2025. The capital risk adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

New launch traction for Dr Reddy's key to offsetting price erosion

Sona BLW Q2 results: Net profit up 19% at ₹170 crore on EV, rail biz growth

Bata India Q2 results: Net profit down 73% at ₹13.9 crore on lower revenue

Supreme Industries Q2 results: Profit down 20% at ₹165 cr on higher expense

SRF Ltd Q2 results: Profit jumps 93% to ₹388 crore on higher sales

Topics :Tata CapitalTata Capital ServicesTata Capital Financial ServicesQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story