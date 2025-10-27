Tata Capital Housing Q2 profit jumps 28%, AUM crosses ₹75,000 crore

Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 440 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income.

Its NII increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore, while fee income surged 101 per cent YoY to Rs 181 crore during the reporting quarter. TCHFL is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Tata Capital Ltd.

Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, TCHFL, said in a statement, “Profit after tax for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 440 crore, reflecting a strong 28 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year, underscoring sustained business momentum and operational resilience.”