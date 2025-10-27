Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SRF Ltd Q2 results: Profit jumps 93% to ₹388 crore on higher sales

SRF Ltd Q2 results: Profit jumps 93% to ₹388 crore on higher sales

Its net profit stood at Rs 201.42 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing

SRF, specialty chemicals, refrigerant gases, R134a, R32, anti-dumping duty, brokerages, valuations, agrochemicals, PhillipCapital, Prabhudas Lilladher, Emkay Research
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
SRF Ltd, a chemical-based multi-business company, reported a 92.72 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 388.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales, the company said on Monday.

Its net profit stood at Rs 201.42 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income rose 6.30 per cent to Rs 3,640.19 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 3,424.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses fell to Rs 3,148.85 crore from Rs 3,173.97 crore.

"We performed well this quarter, led by our chemicals business. While we are dealing with a very uncertain global environment, we remain confident of a good finish to the year," SRF Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said.

The chemicals business reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,667 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,358 crore a year earlier.

The performance films and foil business vertical's revenue slipped to Rs 1,408 crore from Rs 1,421 crore, while technical textiles revenue fell 11 per cent to Rs 474 crore from Rs 536 crore.

Other businesses posted a 19 per cent decline in segment revenue to Rs 91 crore from Rs 113 crore.

The board revised capital expenditure for a strategic collaboration with The Chemours Company to manufacture and supply fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers to Rs 745 crore from Rs 595 crore, following revisions in project scope.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

SRF's President and Chief Financial Officer Rahul Jain will step down on December 12, 2025, to pursue other professional opportunities.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had applied for 501 patents and has been granted 153 patents globally.

Topics :Q2 resultsChemical industrySRF stock

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

