Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Supreme Industries Q2 results: Profit down 20% at ₹165 cr on higher expense

Supreme Industries Q2 results: Profit down 20% at ₹165 cr on higher expense

Total income grew to Rs 2,409.41 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,288 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Representative Picture
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Supreme Industries Ltd, which manufactures plastic products, has reported a 20 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 164.74 crore on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 206.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 2,409.41 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,288 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Supreme operates in various product categories such as plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films and products, protective packaging products, industrial moulded components, moulded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders.

"The company has grown 8 per cent in overall volume in the first six months of this year. The company expects to grow 12 to 14 per cent in volume this year," said M P Taparia, Managing Director of The Supreme Industries Ltd.

Supreme Industries, which has 35 manufacturing facilities across India, had posted a net profit of Rs 961 crore on a total income of Rs 10,504.09 crore in the last fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Kotak Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% YoY on higher provisions

Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Topics :Manufacturing IndustryQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story