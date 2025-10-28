TVS Motor Q2 results: Profit jumps 42% on festive demand, record sales

TVS Motor Company posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of FY26 to Rs 795.48 crore, up from Rs 560.49 crore in the same quarter of FY25, driven by record two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales.

The company said two factors helped the industry during the quarter — the rollout of GST 2.0 and the festive impact. Compared with the previous festive season, the industry grew 24 per cent, while TVS Motor registered a growth of around 32 per cent.

Revenue rises 25 per cent on strong sales

The company’s total income during the quarter rose 25 per cent to Rs 14,037 crore from Rs 11,229.5 crore in the year-ago period. Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew 23 per cent, registering the company’s highest-ever quarterly sales of 1.51 million units in the quarter ended September 2025, as against 1.23 million units in the same period of 2024.

Revenue from operations rose 24 per cent to Rs 14,051.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter from Rs 11,301.68 crore in September 2024. Segment performance: scooters lead growth Motorcycle sales grew 20 per cent to 673,000 units in Q2 FY26 from 561,000 units a year earlier. Scooter sales rose 30 per cent to 639,000 units from 490,000 units in Q2 FY25. Two-wheeler exports increased 31 per cent to 363,000 units in Q2 FY26, compared with 278,000 units in Q2 FY25. Total three-wheeler sales grew 41 per cent to 53,000 units, up from 38,000 units in the same quarter of FY25.

Electric vehicle sales hit record high despite supply issues Electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 7 per cent to a record 80,000 units in the quarter ended September 2025, up from 75,000 units in the same period of 2024. The company noted that magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term. Four new models launched in three months During the quarter, TVS Motor launched four new models. The EV segment was bolstered by the launch of the TVS Orbiter, a smart, stylish electric scooter designed for everyday urban mobility, and the TVS King Kargo HD EV, which focuses on strength, space, and sustainability in cargo mobility.