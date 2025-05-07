Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Net loss of ₹67 cr, income dips at ₹3,589 cr

Tata Chemicals Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss from continuing operations at Rs 67 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 818 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 3,551 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 3,589 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 354 crore from Rs 449 crore in the preceding year. Total income also declined to Rs 15,112 crore last fiscal from Rs 15,707 crore in 2023-24.

Commenting on the results, R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, "Market conditions remain challenging even as India continues to grow while China, US and Western Europe are witnessing slight declines due to reduced demand for flat and container glass.

In other regions, Asia (excluding China and India) and Americas (excluding USA) demand is robust, while slight decline is observed in demand of Africa, he added.

"Though demand-supply balance softens, tariff uncertainties will continue to weigh on market, medium- and long-term outlook remains positive driven by sustainability trends," Mukundan said.

The company's overall performance is lower compared to Q4FY24, mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies, he said.

Tata Chemical said its loss after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations at Rs 12 crore during January-March quarter compared to Rs 145 crore in the year-ago period.

"Soda Ash unit in Lostock, UK ceased its operations from early February 2025, resulting in an additional exceptional charge of Rs 55 crore," it said.

During 2024-25, the company's profit after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations stood at Rs 479 crore.

"Exceptional charge of Rs 125 crore consisting of estimated expenses related to employee termination benefits, decommissioning of plant and machinery, and other closure-related incidental expenses, in relation to cessation of Soda ash production at the Lostock plant in Northwich, UK," it added.

A part of over USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a leading supplier to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India Ltd.