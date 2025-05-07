HUDCO Q4 results: Net profit up 3.93% to ₹728 cr; NII jumps 26.3%

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) reported a 3.93 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 727.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), aided by steady interest earnings. (HUDCO) reported a 3.93 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 727.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), aided by steady interest earnings.

For the financial year ended March 2025, its net profit rose to Rs 2,709.14 crore from Rs 2,116.74 crore in FY24.

Its board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share (10.50 per cent) for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval by shareholders. The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 2.05 per share and second interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share already declared and paid for FY25, according to a filing with the BSE. Its stock closed 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 214.3 per share on the BSE.

The state-owned financial institution’s interest income rose to Rs 2,820.88 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 2,001.6 crore in the same period a year ago (Q4FY24). Finance costs increased to Rs 1,859.25 crore from Rs 1,240.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Net interest income—the difference between interest revenue and finance cost—grew by 26.31 per cent to Rs 961.63 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 761.3 crore in Q4FY24.

According to an analyst presentation, its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.22 per cent as of March 2025 from 3.18 per cent a year earlier. The yield on loans rose to 9.5 per cent from 9.04 per cent, while the cost of funds increased to 7.44 per cent from 7.25 per cent.

Loan disbursements grew by 122.59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 40,038 crore. Outstanding loans increased by 34.72 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.24 trillion at the end of March 2025. The company raised Rs 51,133.41 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 21,975.13 crore in FY24, it said.