Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hudco Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 728 cr, revenue up 38%

Hudco Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 728 cr, revenue up 38%

Hudco has reported ₹2,844.99 crore revenue from operations, marking a 37 per cent increase from last year's Q4 results

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Hudco has reported a ₹2,844.99 crore revenue from operations, marking a 37 per cent increase from last year's Q4 results.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco) has declared a net profit of ₹727.74 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25, marking a 3.94 per cent increase from last year’s Q4 net profit. The company had reported a net profit of ₹700 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Hudco has reported ₹2,844.99 crore revenue from operations, marking a 37 per cent increase from last year’s Q4 results.
 
The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.05 per equity share (10.5 per cent) for FY25. This is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹2.05 and ₹1.05 per share already paid during the year.
 
The total expenses of the company have increased by 46.6 per cent to ₹1,834.65 crore.
 
FY25 highlights
 
Hudco’s gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) declined to 1.67 per cent in FY25. The company’s gross NPA in FY24 was 2.71 per cent. It has also declared the net NPA as 0.25 per cent in FY25.

Also Read

HUDCO Q4 results: Net profit up 3.93% to ₹728 cr; NII jumps 26.3%

Hudco shares rise after signing ₹1.5 trillion MoU with MMRDA

Here's why this State-owned Navratna stock climbed 3% in trade on March 27

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: BEL, Hudco, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

 
Six long-pending NPA accounts were resolved in FY25, amounting to ₹358.02 crore. Total recoveries from NPA accounts stood at ₹659.54 crore, including ₹231.75 crore recovered from six government agencies.
 
Hudco declared a net profit of ₹2,709.14 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 27 per cent increase from Q4FY24 of ₹2,116.69 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations increased 32.45 per cent to ₹10,311 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. It reported ₹6,711.72 crore as the total expenses in the financial year 2024-25.
 
Foreign Institutional and Portfolio Investors increased their holdings in Hudco to 2.46 per cent in FY25, up from 1.91 per cent in the previous year.
 
The company marked its highest-ever fundraise in FY25 at ₹51,133.41 crore, which was ₹21,975.13 crore in FY24. Its loan book comprises 98.47 per cent of loans to the government and its agencies.
 
Hudco FY25 highlights
 
Net profit: ₹2,709 crore (down 28 per cent from ₹2,116.69 crore in FY24)
 
Q4 FY25 highlights
 
Revenue: ₹2,845 crore
 
Net profit: ₹727 crore
 
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹3.63 (Basic and Diluted)
 
FY25 highlights
 
Revenue: ₹10,311 crore
 
Net profit: ₹2,709 crore
 
EPS: ₹13.53 (Basic and Diluted)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

KFC operator Sapphire Foods Q4 profit remains flat, revenue up 13%

PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹493 crore, dividend declared

Q4 results today: MRF, Coal India, Dabur, Blue Star, Voltas on May 7

Topics :HUDCOQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story