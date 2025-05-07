Hudco Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 728 cr, revenue up 38%

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco) has declared a net profit of ₹727.74 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25, marking a 3.94 per cent increase from last year’s Q4 net profit. The company had reported a net profit of ₹700 crore in Q4FY24.

Hudco has reported ₹2,844.99 crore revenue from operations, marking a 37 per cent increase from last year’s Q4 results.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.05 per equity share (10.5 per cent) for FY25. This is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹2.05 and ₹1.05 per share already paid during the year.

The total expenses of the company have increased by 46.6 per cent to ₹1,834.65 crore.

FY25 highlights

Hudco’s gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) declined to 1.67 per cent in FY25. The company’s gross NPA in FY24 was 2.71 per cent. It has also declared the net NPA as 0.25 per cent in FY25.

Also Read

Six long-pending NPA accounts were resolved in FY25, amounting to ₹358.02 crore. Total recoveries from NPA accounts stood at ₹659.54 crore, including ₹231.75 crore recovered from six government agencies.

Hudco declared a net profit of ₹2,709.14 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 27 per cent increase from Q4FY24 of ₹2,116.69 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 32.45 per cent to ₹10,311 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. It reported ₹6,711.72 crore as the total expenses in the financial year 2024-25.

Foreign Institutional and Portfolio Investors increased their holdings in Hudco to 2.46 per cent in FY25, up from 1.91 per cent in the previous year.

The company marked its highest-ever fundraise in FY25 at ₹51,133.41 crore, which was ₹21,975.13 crore in FY24. Its loan book comprises 98.47 per cent of loans to the government and its agencies.

Hudco FY25 highlights

Net profit: ₹2,709 crore (down 28 per cent from ₹2,116.69 crore in FY24)

Q4 FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹2,845 crore

Net profit: ₹727 crore

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹3.63 (Basic and Diluted)

FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹10,311 crore

Net profit: ₹2,709 crore

EPS: ₹13.53 (Basic and Diluted)