KFC operator Sapphire Foods Q4 profit remains flat, revenue up 13%

KFC operator Sapphire Foods has reported ₹2.024 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025. The net profit has declined slightly year-on-year.

The company reported a net profit of ₹2.039 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Sapphire Foods reported revenue of ₹711 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by KFC India and Pizza Hut Sri Lanka. The company added six new KFC outlets during the quarter, taking the total restaurant count to 963 as of 31 March 2025.

Consolidated restaurant EBITDA declined 1 per cent year-on-year, with the margin at 12 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹50.8 crore, down 7 per cent, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2 per cent.

The consolidated EBITDA rose 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹113.3 crore, with a margin of 16 per cent, down 150 basis points.

Consolidated PAT was ₹2 crore (0.3 per cent), while adjusted PAT was ₹3.3 crore (0.5 per cent).

In FY25, Sapphire’s Pizza Hut business reported a restaurant EBITDA margin of 2.4 per cent, down 250 basis points year-on-year. The company added 15 new outlets during the year, taking the total restaurant count to 334.

The Sri Lanka business of the company reported strong double-digit growth, with same-store sales (SSSG) rising 16 per cent and same-store transactions (SSSTG) also showing momentum.

Sri Lanka restaurant EBITDA margin improved by 250 basis points year-on-year to 14.8 per cent. Sales grew 19 per cent in LKR (Sri Lankan rupee) terms and 31 per cent in rupee terms. This quarter marked the culmination of a strong turnaround for the Sri Lanka business over the year.

Sapphire Foods FY25 highlights

Net profit: ₹16.70 crore (down 67.8 per cent from ₹51.95 crore in FY24)

Q4 FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹711.34 crore

Net profit (attributable to owners): ₹1.79 crore

Earnings per share (EPS): ₹0.06 (Basic and Diluted)

FY25 highlights

Revenue: ₹2,881.86 crore

Net profit: ₹16.70 crore

EPS: ₹1.66 (Basic), ₹1.64 (Diluted)