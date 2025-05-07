Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for Q4 FY25. This marks an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year

Dabur
Dabur
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This marks an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.  The board recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for 2024-25 to 800 per cent. "In line with our payout policy, the board has proposed a dividend of ₹5.25 per share, aggregating to Rs 1 ,417.86 crore," Dabur India Ltd Group Director PD Narang said.  (This report is being updated)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KFC operator Sapphire Foods Q4 profit remains flat, revenue up 13%

PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹493 crore, dividend declared

Q4 results today: MRF, Coal India, Dabur, Blue Star, Voltas on May 7

Mahanagar Gas Q4 results: Profit dips 4.8% on rising costs, higher volumes

Topics :DaburQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story