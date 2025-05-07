Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This marks an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.The board recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for 2024-25 to 800 per cent. "In line with our payout policy, the board has proposed a dividend of ₹5.25 per share, aggregating to Rs 1 ,417.86 crore," Dabur India Ltd Group Director PD Narang said.(This report is being updated)