Tata Elxsi Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 22%, revenue falls 4%

Tata Elxsi on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) to ₹144.37 crore — down 22 per cent from ₹184.08 crore reported in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY25).

Net profit was also lower sequentially, down from ₹172.42 crore reported in the third quarter (Q4FY25).

Revenue from operations declined to ₹892.10 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹926.46 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was lower than ₹908.34 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

"This quarter was challenging across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies. The company has demonstrated resilience in protecting business in our largest vertical, executing on large deal wins across key verticals to create sustained revenue streams, and expanding our relationships with our customers," Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Elxsi, said.