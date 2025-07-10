Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

Q1 FY26 company results, July 10: 17 companies prepare to release their first quarter results for financial year 2025-26 today

Stock market
Stock Market: Investors will closely be watching 17 companies who will release their Q1 results for FY26 on July 10 | Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first-quarter earnings season for the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26) officially begins this week. Thursday will see IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among 17 companies set to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on June 30.
 
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Tata Elxsi, and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are also among the major companies set to release their Q1 performance reports today.
 
TCS will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results after market hours, followed by a press conference at 5:30 pm. The company is also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY26, according to its regulatory filing. 
 

TCS Q1 result preview

Tata Group’s IT flagship TCS is expected to post muted Q1 performance, reflecting pressure from deal ramp-downs and subdued discretionary tech spending. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect a slight decline in the company's revenue to ₹64,342.93 crore, marking a 0.21 per cent drop quarter-on-quarter. Margins are anticipated to remain flat, with limited support from growth to provide any operational leverage. The overall performance is likely to be dragged down by reduced revenue from BSNL and delays in client ramp-ups.
 

Market overview July 10

Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday, weighed by uncertainty around US tariff policy and anticipation ahead of Q1 results.
 
Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Thursday, pressured by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and cautious sentiment ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. At 10 am, Sensex was trading at 83,420, down 116 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 25,429, down 47 points or 0.19 per cent. 
 
Despite the broader weakness, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices remained in positive territory, although they had retreated from their early highs. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates 

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July  10

  1. ACE Edutrend Ltd
  2. Ajel Ltd
  3. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
  4. Atharv Enterprises Ltd
  5. Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
  6. Futura Polyesters Ltd
  7. Groarc Industries India Ltd
  8. GTPL Hathway Ltd
  9. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
  10. International Travel House
  11. Netlink Solutions India Ltd
  12. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  13. Silverline Technologies Ltd
  14. Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
  15. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  16. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  17. TeleCanor Global Ltd
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JLR reports Q1 sales decline due to Jaguar phase-out and US tariffs

Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer

Vedanta reports record alumina, ferro chrome output in Q1 FY26 results

Spicejet Q4FY25 results: PAT jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 325 crore

P&G Health Q4 net profit rises 31% to ₹61 crore on strong branding

Topics :Company ResultsQ1 resultsBS Web ReportsTCSIREDAAnand Rathi Wealth Limited

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story