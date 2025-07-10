Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Tata Elxsi, and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are also among the major companies set to release their Q1 performance reports today.

TCS will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results after market hours, followed by a press conference at 5:30 pm. The company is also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY26, according to its regulatory filing.

Indian equity markets opened lower on Thursday, weighed by uncertainty around US tariff policy and anticipation ahead of Q1 results.

Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note on Thursday, pressured by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and cautious sentiment ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. At 10 am, Sensex was trading at 83,420, down 116 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 25,429, down 47 points or 0.19 per cent.

Despite the broader weakness, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices remained in positive territory, although they had retreated from their early highs.

Stock Market LIVE Updates Follow the latest market updates here:

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 10