TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth

India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a net profit of ₹12,760 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, up 6 per cent compared to ₹12,040 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Revenue for the company grew 1.3 per cent in reported terms, totalling ₹63,437 crore for Q1 FY26. In constant currency terms, revenue was down 3.1 per cent year-on-year. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue declined by 1.6 per cent.

The company’s performance, compared to Bloomberg estimates, missed the revenue growth target but beat net profit expectations. According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue was expected to be ₹64,655 crore, and net profit ₹12,253 crore.

The order book total contract value (TCV) for Q1 was $9.4 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year. In Q1 FY25, TCV stood at $8.3 billion. K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “The continued global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties caused a demand contraction. On the positive side, all the new services grew well. We saw robust deal closures during this quarter. We remain closely connected to our customers to help them navigate the challenges impacting their business through cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and AI-led business transformation.” ALSO READ: TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here The company’s Q1 performance was similar to that of previous quarters, especially in major markets like the US and Europe. The US and Europe remained soft, while India declined by 21.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), primarily due to the slowdown in the BSNL deal ramp-up. The US was down by 2.7 per cent, and the UK, a strong growth market for the company, was also down 1.3 per cent YoY. Continental Europe saw a 3.1 per cent YoY decline.

The Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America regions grew by 9.4 per cent, 3.6 per cent, and 3.5 per cent YoY, respectively. Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “Across industries, clients are increasingly shifting their focus from a use-case-based approach to ROI-led scaling of AI. We are investing across the AI ecosystem, including infrastructure, data platform solutions, AI agents, and business applications. Launching TCS SovereignSecure™ Cloud, TCS DigiBOLT™ and TCS Cyber Defence Suite to accelerate India’s AI-led transformation was a particular highlight of this quarter.” TCS reported operating margins of 24.5 per cent for Q1 FY26, representing a 30-basis-point expansion sequentially.