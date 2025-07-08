Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

Tata Steel reported lower Q1 production in India, but saw strong growth in automotive, retail, and online sales. European operations remained steady

Tata Steel

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a slight dip in crude steel production and deliveries in India for Q1 FY26, attributing the decline to maintenance shutdowns at its Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) plants, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
In India, crude steel production reached 5.26 million tonnes, compared to 5.44 million tonnes in the previous quarter. Deliveries were 4.75 million tonnes, down from 5.60 million tonnes in the January-March period.
 
The company explained the dip in deliveries was due to maintenance work. “The maintenance related shutdowns in Jamshedpur (reline of G Blast Furnace) as well as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, have led to decline in finished goods production adversely impacting our deliveries,” the company said in a BSE filing.
 
Operations have now resumed at NINL, and the blast furnace reline is expected to finish in July. 

Growth in automotive and retail segments

Deliveries in the Automotive & Special Products segment reached 0.77 million tonnes, helped by a 4 per cent rise in high-end products compared to last year.
 
“Tata Steel has received grade approvals for ultra-high strength steel from the recently commissioned continuous annealing facility at Kalinganagar. This places us on par with global leaders with capability to service the need for lightweighting and advanced mobility applications,” Tata Steel noted.
 
The Branded Products & Retail segment delivered 1.46 million tonnes, including 0.48 million tonnes of Tata Tiscon and 0.81 million tonnes of Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium combined.
 
In Industrial Products & Projects, deliveries reached 1.6 million tonnes, supported by strong demand in engineering and ready-to-use solutions. 
 
Engineering deliveries grew 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), mainly due to higher volumes for oil & gas and railway sectors. SmartF@B, a ready-to-use solution, expanded by 66 per cent. The company also launched India’s first corrosion-resistant air-cooled bars for coastal areas.
 
Additionally, the total value of goods sold through Tata Steel’s online platforms, Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, reached ₹1,350 crore, marking a 39 per cent rise y-o-y.

European operations steady

Tata Steel Netherlands produced 1.7 million tonnes of liquid steel and delivered 1.5 million tonnes, showing slight improvements over y-o-y.
 
Tata Steel UK is meeting customer needs by processing bought materials. During the quarter, it delivered 0.6 million tonnes. Work on the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project is moving ahead, with construction at Port Talbot set to begin this month.

Topics :Tata SteelTata Steel UKsteel productioncrude steelQ1 results

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

