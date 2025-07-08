Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) plants, the company said in a BSE filing. Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a slight dip in crude steel production and deliveries in India for Q1 FY26, attributing the decline to maintenance shutdowns at its Jamshedpur and(NINL) plants, the company said in a BSE filing.

In India, crude steel production reached 5.26 million tonnes, compared to 5.44 million tonnes in the previous quarter. Deliveries were 4.75 million tonnes, down from 5.60 million tonnes in the January-March period.

The company explained the dip in deliveries was due to maintenance work. “The maintenance related shutdowns in Jamshedpur (reline of G Blast Furnace) as well as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, have led to decline in finished goods production adversely impacting our deliveries,” the company said in a BSE filing.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel inks MoU with InQuik to bring modular bridge tech to India Operations have now resumed at NINL, and the blast furnace reline is expected to finish in July. Growth in automotive and retail segments Deliveries in the Automotive & Special Products segment reached 0.77 million tonnes, helped by a 4 per cent rise in high-end products compared to last year. "Tata Steel has received grade approvals for ultra-high strength steel from the recently commissioned continuous annealing facility at Kalinganagar. This places us on par with global leaders with capability to service the need for lightweighting and advanced mobility applications," Tata Steel noted.

The Branded Products & Retail segment delivered 1.46 million tonnes, including 0.48 million tonnes of Tata Tiscon and 0.81 million tonnes of Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium combined. ALSO READ: Tata Steel gets ₹1,902 crore demand over Sukinda Mine dispatch shortfall In Industrial Products & Projects, deliveries reached 1.6 million tonnes, supported by strong demand in engineering and ready-to-use solutions. Engineering deliveries grew 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), mainly due to higher volumes for oil & gas and railway sectors. SmartF@B, a ready-to-use solution, expanded by 66 per cent. The company also launched India’s first corrosion-resistant air-cooled bars for coastal areas.