TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company reported a net profit (attributed to shareholders of the company) of ₹12,760 crore, up from ₹12,040 crore reported during the same period last year.

On a quarterly-basis, consolidated net profit grew by 4.4 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew modestly by 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹63,437 crore, up from ₹62,613 crore. Sequentially, however, revenue declined by 1.6 per cent from ₹64,479 crore, a slightly steeper drop than analysts had anticipated. Analysts tracked by Business Standard had projected revenue at ₹64,342.93 crore, with the decline largely attributed to lower BSNL-related revenues.