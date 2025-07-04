Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer

Dabur India said on Friday it expects first-quarter operating profit to marginally lag revenue growth, which it expects in the low single-digit percentage range, due to weaker beverage sales caused by unseasonal rains and a shorter summer.

Dabur houses the 'Real' packaged juice brand under its beverage portfolio, which accounted for 17 per cent of its revenue in fiscal year 2025. The company also makes other products, including honey, toothpaste and hair oil.

The firm said that India's consumer sector recorded a sequential recovery in demand in the April-June period, with volume growth picking up in urban markets.

This comes after consumer companies faced sustained pressure in urban markets for several quarters as customers reeling under high costs of living cut back on discretionary purchases.