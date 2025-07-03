Vedanta reports record alumina, ferro chrome output in Q1 FY26 results

Vedanta Limited has reported strong production growth across several of its key businesses in the first quarter ending 30 June 2025.

According to an official statement, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly alumina production, delivering 587,000 tonnes at the Lanjigarh Refinery, which is a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter.

Zinc India also recorded its highest-ever mined metal production of Q1, reaching 265,000 tonnes, up 1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Zinc International operations showed significant gains, with production rising 50 per cent over the same period last year and 12 per cent higher than the preceding quarter.

Ferro chrome output saw an exceptional jump, climbing 150 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), alongside the highest ore production on record, up 66 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the company’s power sales improved by 11 per cent over the previous quarter, supported by steady operational performance. These results reflect Vedanta’s continued focus on ramping up output and enhancing efficiency across its diverse portfolio of metals and energy assets. Aluminium The Lanjigarh refinery achieved its highest-ever quarterly alumina output, producing 587,000 tonnes. This is an increase of 9 per cent y-o-y and 36 per cent higher than the previous quarter owing to better supply of raw materials.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Total aluminium production stood at 605,000 tonnes, growing 1 per cent y-o-y. Production at Jharsuguda increased by 2 per cent, while BALCO output was slightly lower. Zinc India Mined metal output reached a record for any first quarter, at 265,000 tonnes, up 1 per cent y-o-y. However, it was 15 per cent lower compared to the last quarter, due to routine mine preparation activities. Refined metal production totalled 250,000 tonnes, declining 5 per cent y-o-y and 7 per cent q-o-q, mainly because of maintenance work. The saleable metal production stood at 250,000 tonnes, showing a decline of 5 per cent compared to FY25.

In Q1FY26, saleable silver production fell 11 per cent y-o-y and 16 per cent from the last quarter, following lower mined input and higher processing of work-in-progress in the earlier period. Zinc International Total mined metal increased to 57,000 tonnes in Q1FY26, 50 per cent higher y-o-y and 12 per cent above the prior quarter. Gamsberg mine’s production jumped 74 per cent y-o-y and 13 per cent from the previous quarter, as mining ramped up. Oil & Gas In Q1FY2026, average gross daily production was 93,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, showing a 3 per cent decline from the previous quarter and 17 per cent lower y-o-y.

Production in Rajasthan decreased 20 per cent y-o-y. The Cambay field was an exception, where production rose by 42 per cent compared to last year. Iron Ore Saleable ore production reached 1.8 million tonnes in the first quarter of FY26, increasing 42 per cent from the previous year, when some mines were temporarily halted. ALSO READ: Vedanta contributed ₹4.5 trn to govt in last 10 yrs, ₹55,349 cr in FY25 Pig iron output grew 4 per cent y-o-y, thanks to more efficient operations. Steel Finished steel production was slightly lower due to maintenance in one of the furnaces. The production declined to 349,000 tonnes, a decrease of 2 per cent compared to FY25.

Ductile iron pipe production fell 17 per cent y-o-y, but pig iron jumped 40 per cent from the previous quarter. Ferro Alloys (FACOR) Ore production set a new record, rising 66 per cent compared to the last quarter. The total production reached 108,000 tonnes, an increase of 35 per cent compared to FY25. Ferro chrome output increased by 150 per cent quarter-on-quarter following the restart of a second furnace. Power In Q1FY26, the company reported an 11 per cent q-o-q increase in total power sales. It stood at 4,289 million units, declining 10 per cent compared to FY25.