TBZ posts two-fold jump in Q3 profit to ₹81 crore; income up by 15%

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) on Tuesday posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹80.63 crore for third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on strong sales.

Net profit stood at ₹29.87 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 14.51 per cent to ₹1,063.47 crore during October-December FY26 compared with ₹928.66 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained higher at ₹954.97 crore as against ₹887.07 crore.

"During the quarter, we delivered healthy revenue growth. Profitability expanded at a meaningfully faster pace, supported by stronger gross margins and improved operating leverage," TBZ Chairman and Managing Director Srikant Zaveri said.