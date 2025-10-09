TCS Q2 results: Net profit up 1.3% at ₹12,075 cr, revenue rises 2.4%

India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a net profit of Rs 12,075 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 1.3 per cent compared to Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Revenue for the company grew 2.4 per cent in reported terms to Rs 65,799 crore for Q2 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 3.7 per cent.

The company’s performance compared to Bloomberg estimates was a beat on revenue growth but a miss on net profit. According to Bloomberg estimates, revenue was expected at Rs 65,267 crore, and net profit at Rs 12,559 crore.

The order book TCV for the second quarter was $10 billion. In the first quarter, it was $9.4 billion. TCV was up 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis. In Q1 FY25, TCV was $8.3 billion. TCS also announced the acquisition of ListEngage, which has deep capabilities in Salesforce. However, details of the acquisition were not available. This will be an acquisition the company is making after more than a decade. K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: “I am pleased with our strong Q2 performance. I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and excellence. We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships, and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation.”

In terms of Q2 performance, international business grew 0.6 per cent. Major markets—North America grew 0.8 per cent, and Latin America grew 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis. The UK was down 1.4 per cent sequentially, whereas Europe grew 1.4 per cent. India grew 4 per cent during the quarter compared to the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, North America was down 0.1 per cent, Europe was down 1.9 per cent, and Continental Europe was down 3 per cent. Vertical growth was driven by BFSI, which grew 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Life sciences and healthcare were up 3.4 per cent QoQ but down 2.2 per cent on a YoY basis.